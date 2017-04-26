Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants Supporters Association membership, why should I bother? What’s in it for me?

Two recent innovations might just answer those questions.

1 Members are entered into a draw for the chance of winning two seats for the Directors’ seats along with passes for the bar. This is drawn at our monthly meetings at Turnbridge WMC.

2 Exclusive entry to the HD1 Bar (next to the John Smith’s Stadium swimming pool entrance).

For the past three games, entry has been open to the general public, but from the Castleford match onwards it will be limited to members (and their children).

So why should you go there before and after a game?

To socialise with fellow HGSA people and to hear the legendary Brian Blacker review himself then interview one of our star players. Michael Lawrence and Jerry McGillvary have been his victims so far.

(Rumour has it that Brian was offered the job of replacing Jeremy Paxman when he retired from Newsnight. Brian refused, stating he preferred to be amongst Giant people).

Sodexo’s general manager, Ian Simpson, is working behind the scenes to bring both real ale and craft beers into the bar.

To date our membership has increased by almost 100 because of these ventures.

Membership cards will be available at the Castleford match. And, should you want to join us, you can pay your fiver as you enter on May 4 or online at www.giantssupporters.co.uk then follow the link to the ‘Membership’ page.

Two days earlier, May 2, Gary Senior, Phil Huck, Simon Kenworthy, Ian Thomas, Alan Boothroyd, Frank Simpson and Brendon White from the 1992 Third Division Championship side have all said they will reunite at Turnbridge.

Also putting in an appearance will be a man to whom we should all be eternally grateful, Mick Murphy.

Mick was born in Liverpool and is a former teacher, television actor, rugby union and rugby league player. He played for Waterloo RFC, Leigh, Barrow, St. Helens, Bradford Northern, Wagga Wagga (Australia), Tonneins XIII (France) and St. Jacques XIII (France). In addition, he represented both Wales and Lancashire.

His hero status to Fartowners is that he saved the club from extinction.

And it was at his introduction in the old Fartown Supporters Bar that a certain unknown Wally Gibson was presented to us.

A true, early legend at Fartown was Milford Sutcliffe.

Milford was the second ever captain of the club at the age of 20 in 1896. Milford made 285 appearances for Huddersfield scoring 75 tries and kicking 18 goals.

So it was a great honour to be introduced to his grandson, Ralph, on Sunday. He had some great tales to tell of the early days of RL at Fartown. We really ought to get them recorded.

Finally, a plea to supporters that we are a family game. Cut out the homophobic shouting and threatening young ladies.