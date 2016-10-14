Huddersfield Giants switch their Super League fixtures to Friday night

Huddersfield Giants are to switch their home fixtures to a Friday night.

And with chairman Ken Davy backing up the new move by offering highly-competitive season-ticket prices for Super League XXII, the club are confident of boosting their attendances at the John Smith’s Stadium for 2017.

The Giants owner knows ditching the traditional Sunday afternoon kick-off times may not prove universally popular.

But he’s hoping that being able to offer adult season tickets for just £99 for the Revell Ward Stand lower tier and £119 for the LV=Britannia Rescue Stand for next season’s 11 top-flight fixtures and play-off games that follow will help soften that particular blow.

“For those who still prefer Sunday, I would personally like to apologise for making this move,” said Davy.

“Let me assure you this has not been an easy decision, but the facts are that recent fan surveys have shown strong and growing support for playing ‘under the lights’ on a Friday night, and this has been reinforced by the actual attendances we achieved on Friday nights during the 2016 season.

“It was also clear that the uncertainty over matchdays in recent seasons – in 2016 we played seven home games on a Sunday, five on a Friday and one each on a Monday and a Thursday – was damaging the club. By switching to Friday night, everyone, especially our season-ticket holders, will know that ‘Friday Night is Giants Night’ and exceptions to accommodate Sky TV will be extremely rare.

“It means we’ve now removed that uncertainty over when we’ll be playing our home games and supporters can now plan the rest of their weekend accordingly.

“We’re sure that will be well received, as will our incredible season-ticket prices, which we believe offers fabns the chance to enjoy seeing world-class players in a world-class stadium at what is probably the world’s lowest cost.

“We’re confident all this will ensure we will increase our attendances for 2017, which is absolutely critical in our bid to finally achieve our goal of securing Super League Grand Final glory.”

Tickets go on sale on Monday morning.