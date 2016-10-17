So why have Huddersfield Giants switched to a Friday night?

The Huddersfield Giants have provided the evidence to back up their decision to move their Super League XXII home games to a Friday night.

In announcing the club’s season-ticket packages for 2017, chairman Ken Davy has conceded some fans won’t be happy about the switch from a Sunday.

The hope is that the highly-attractive ticket prices will guarantee those ‘unconvinced’ supporters will remain onside.

But there’s no doubt the Giants have done their homework before taking the plunge.

And two key 2016 statistics, in particular, have probably made a great deal of the difference.

One is the John Smith’s Stadium attendances against Leeds in the Super League on Friday on April 29 and then in the Giants’ vital ‘must-win’ Middle 8s clash on Sunday, September 18.

The crowd for the Friday night clash was 7,536, while it was 6,666 when they met over the weekend.

And then they were the other home Middle 8s games against Championship opposition, the ‘fan-less’ London Broncos on a Friday and the derby date with Featherstone on a Sunday.

There were 3,794 against London and just 3,690 against Rovers - and that was clearly food for thought.

On top of that, there’s no doubt a Giants’ Super League XXII season ticket offers exceptional value for money.

Adult fans can watch all 11 home top-flight fixtures and subsequent play-off games for just £99 in the Revell Ward Stand lower tier and £119 in the LV=Britannia Rescue Stand.

Huddersfield Giants fans celebrate the club's Super League survival at Hull KR.

In addition, fans aged 16 and under will be able to watch all home and away fixtures and receive a 2017 replica shirt for just £50, while all under 5s are free.

Other benefits of buying a season ticket include receiving a unique members badge, exclusive season-ticket events, special merchandise discount vouchers, half price Magic Weekend tickets, reduced entry to Giants Academy and Scholarship home games, free Challenge Cup admission for under 16s and discount on Super League Grand Final tickets.

Tickets go on sale on Monday morning, with a reserve seat deadline date of November 4 and Early Bird discount deadline of December 24.

“The atmosphere under the lights is going to be fantastic and we will have a whole host of special activities to make sure every Friday night is a memorable night for our fans,” said Davy.

“Our coach, Rick Stone, is raring to go and, with the luxury of having a full pre-season training with his players, is looking forward to showing the world what the Giants can achieve.

“So come along for the new ‘Stone Age’ and share the fun and excitement on the next stage of the Giants journey to Super League success.”