Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants have signed Bradford Bulls forward Alex Mellor for the 2017 Super League campaign.

The 22-year-old Halifax-born second rower has agreed a three-year contract with the Giants after becoming a free agent following the Bulls liquidation earlier this week.

Mellor was widely regarded as one of the most promising youngsters in the Championship last season and Giants head coach Rick Stone is delighted with his latest recruit but saddened by the events that have taken place at the Bulls.

Stone said: “Like everyone I am extremely disappointed to see the ways that things have unfolded at the Bulls and frankly it’s a pretty shocking development for the game as a whole in this country and a wake-up call to everyone involved in the administration of our sport.

“From Alex’s perspective I guess he simply needed an opportunity and employment which I’m pleased that we are in a position to be able to offer him.

“He lives near our club, he’s already played quite a lot of senior games for someone of his age and clearly he has a deal of potential to exploit in his game and physical development.

“He’s a big lad and his ability to play second row or centre helps the make-up of our squad and I expect him to challenge strongly in the group for a place in our 17.

“His previous coach Rohan Smith spoke highly of his work ethic and professionalism as well as his ability, so for Alex to be keen to get himself straight back into the sport as a Giant I think is good for all concerned.

“As a coach you normally are quoted as being delighted and over the moon with your new recruits but for this signing it is tinged with some sadness as to how its materialised of course.

“But as I say we have given a chance to a relatively local and young up and coming British player which is something that pleases me and will help our squad in the short and longer term. ”

Mellor said: “It has been a hard time at Bradford for everyone involved and I can’t thank the club enough for what they have done for me,

“I have been there eight years, including scholarship and I will be forever grateful to them. Like the rest of the lads I was devastated earlier in the week but to be honest I’d been well advised (by Manager, Craig Harrison) and we’d been talking about the ‘what if scenario…’ which was a frightening thought and one that sadly came to fruition.

“I’m over the moon to be signing for the Giants, the set-up is second to none and there is a genuine opportunity for a place in the matchday 17, which is what my aim is.

“I start training tomorrow, which I’m looking forward to meeting up with the rest of the squad and I can’t wait to get started under Rick Stone.”

Mellor has been handed the number 30 squad number for the upcoming 2017 Betfred Super League campaign.

Mellor has steadily worked his way into the Bulls first team after joining the club as a junior at Under 15 level as part of the Odsal club’s scholarship scheme.

He made his Super League debut in round 20 of the 2013 season against Warrington Wolves and played his second game against the Giants in round 27.

Mellor then made eight appearances in 2014 and 15 in 2015 before becoming a regular feature in the Bulls side in last year’s Championship campaign.

He played 26 games last term and picked up his first tries ending the season with nine touchdowns to his credit.