Huddersfield Giants take step closer to Super League safety

Huddersfield Giants celebrate scoring their fourth try against London Broncos. Picture by John Rushworth

HUDDERSFIELD Giants made it three Middle 8s triumphs on the trot and remained on course to secure their Super League status for 2017 with a comfortable seven-try 40-4 triumph over London Broncos.

For the third fixture on the trot, coach Rick Stone’s side proved far too strong for Championship opponents , finding little trouble backing up their big wins over Featherstone and Batley with another 40-plus mauling of a plucky foe.

But even though Huddersfield were the dominant force from start to finish, Stone won’t need telling that a much-improved performance will be required next Saturday to guarantee victory No4 at the best Championship club around in Leigh Centurions.

And if the Giants do continue to build on their recent displays there’s no doubt they will give themselves a great chance at Leigh Sports Village.

The Giants certainly made life difficult for themselves during a disjointed opening 40 minutes.

There was no doubting that Huddersfield were the stronger and more skilful of the two sides – London’s cause wasn’t helped by the fact main playmaker Jamie Soward had to pull out on the eve of the contest with a slight knock suffered in training – but they just couldn’t make that extra quality count.

And it also didn’t help that referee James Child and his touchjudges missed so much.

They clearly helped the Broncos’ cause.

As a result, one of the most over-riding emotions during the first period was one of frustration.

The Giants started the game the stronger, forcing their visitors to drop-out twice in the first 12 minutes and seeing Ryan Hinchcliffe held up over the tryline.

But it was the hosts who struck first in the 18th minutes against of the run of play when William Barthau’s long pass sent Rhys Williams charging over in the corner, too wide out for Scott Leatherbarrow to add the conversion.

That setback, however, seemed to inject a little more life into the Giants who finally began to make the presence count.

Within five minutes they had opened their account as Jamie Ellis’s pass sent Jermaine McGillvary surging through for a try and Danny Brough landed an excellent touchline conversion.

And nine minutes later, the home side were over again when great hands down the right paved the way for Leroy Cudjoe to finish off strongly.

That made it 10-4, and at least Huddersfield did hold the advantage going into the break.

And that lead was extended within two minutes of the restart when Brough’s lightning break and pass gave Joe Wardle the chance to finish off with a neat dummy for his side’s second converted score.

Brough then showed his skills close to the line to hand Cudjoe the opening to grab his second with a strong plunge and stretch to touch down and make it 22-4 by the 50th minute.

It was starting to look more like it, especially when the influential half-back then popped up on the other side to feed Michael Lawrence to crash over four minutes later.

Brough followed that up by landing his fourth goal.

The pressure continued with the lively Kruise Leeming and Ukuma Ta’ai held up over the tryline, but the Broncos resistance broke again in the 64th minute when Brough jinked his way over from 5m and added the extras.

With the Giants now appearing to simply go through the motions it took them a further 11 minutes to extend their lead, thanks to Jake Connor’s great long pass to release Aaron Murphy to cross.

Brough’s sixth goal brought up the 40-point mark for the third successive game, and a good night’s work had been completed.

BRADFORD Bulls have announced the signing of Jason Walton as the club continues its recruitment drive for 2017.

The 26-year-old has penned a two-year-deal at the Provident Stadium and will join his new teammates after the conclusion of the 2016 season.

Walton, who can play back-row or centre, has made 18 appearances for Super League side Wakefield Trinity Wildcats so far this campaign.

LAST NIGHT’S RESULTS

Super 8s: Castleford Tigers 46 Wakefield Trinity 22, St Helens 31 Hull FC 10

Middle 8s: Huddersfield Giants 40 London Broncos 4, Leeds Rhinos 30 Salford Red Devils 8

FIXTURES

TODAY

Super 8s: Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves (6pm, Sky)

Middle 8s: Hull KR v Leigh Centurions (3pm, Sky)

League One Super 8s: Hunlset Hawks v Toulouse Olympique (3pm)

League One Shield: Newcastle Thunder v Coventry Bears ((5pm), North Wales Crusaders v Gloucestershire All Golds (2.30)

TOMORROW

Middle 8s: Batley Bulldogs v Featherstone Rovers (3pm)

Championship Shield: Bradford Bulls v Swinton Lions, Dewsbury Rams v Whitehaven, Halifax v Oldham, Sheffield Eagles v Workington Town (all 3pm)

League One Super 8s: Barrow Raiders v Keighley Cougars (3.30), Rochdale Hornets v Doncaster (3pm), York City Knights v London Skolars (3pm)

League One Shield: South Wales Scorpions v Hemel Stags (3pm)