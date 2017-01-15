Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Luke Robinson's testimonial match against Bradford could still take place.

Huddersfield Giants are due to face the Bulls at the John Smith’s Stadium next Sunday, and progress in finding a new owner after Bradford were liquidated appears to be picking up pace.

Former New Zealand chairman Andrew Chalmers is set to usher in the dawn of a new era for Bradford this week when he outlines his plans for a re-launched club.

While a planned friendly between the players still loyal to the old Bradford club against Batley was postponed due to the uncertainty, the club are still due to play the head coach Rick Stone's Giants in the testimonial match for former Huddersfield player and current assistant coach Robinson.

The Rugby Football League have announced a deal has been secured with a consortium to create a new club to fill the void left by the liquidation of the former Super League and world club champions with debts of £2.2m.

The governing body declined to reveal the identity of the new owners, but Chalmers was reported to be the successful bidder, beating off competition from another New Zealander, David Thorne, and London businessman Richard Lamb.

Players and coaches from the old club, who have not been paid since November and have been left in the dark over attempts to save the famous Bradford name, are set to meet their new owner today and re-focus their thoughts on the start of the new season, which is under three weeks away.

The Bulls were kept in the Kingstone Press Championship fixture list and are due to play their opening match at Hull KR on February 5.

The RFL statement said: “The owners will arrive at Odsal early next week and will at that point speak with former players, staff and relevant stakeholders before holding a press conference to reveal their identity and outline their vision for the future.”

Bradford ceased trading just under a fortnight ago after administrators failed to find a new buyer for the club.

The Bulls had been in administration – for the third time in under five years – for the previous seven weeks.