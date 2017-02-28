Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gene Ormsby and Darnell McIntosh look to be vying for the wing spot vacated by the injured Jermaine McGillvary for the Giants.

England winger McGillvary has been ruled out for up to six weeks with a quad tear and sits out the clash against Hull FC on Thursday along with back-row forward Ukuma Ta’ai.

Ta’ai has accepted an early guilty plea for a Grade B high tackle on Ben Jones-Bishop during Huddersfield’s 24-16 home win over Wakefield. Ta’ai is banned just for the one game.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Stone reflects on Wakefield win and looks forward to Hull FC Share this video Watch Next

But coming back into the squad is Giants skipper Leroy Cudjoe, who missed the Wakefield game with a knee injury.

There’s also a place in the 19 for young back-row forward Mikey Wood, for the first time this year.

Included in the Hull side is former Giants utility back Jake Connor, who moved from Huddersfield to Hull at the end of last season.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Rick Stone on the importance of Giants' home games Share this video Watch Next

Meanwhile, opponents Hull are boosted by the return of half-back Albert Kelly after serving a one-match ban.

Huddersfield squad: Leroy Cudjoe, Lee Gaskell, Aaron Murphy, Danny Brough, Ryan Brierley, Sam Rapira, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Shannon Wakeman, Kruise Leeming, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Oliver Roberts, Paul Clough, Daniel Smith, Gene Ormsby, Tyler Dickinson, Sam Wood, Darnell McIntosh, Mikey Wood, Alex Mellor.

Huddersfield Giants look for another strong Super League defensive showing

Hull FC squad: Jamie Shaul, Mahe Fonua, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Fetuli Talanoa, Albert Kelly, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Mark Minichiello, Jake Connor, Chris Green, Jordan Thompson, Danny Washbrook, Steve Michaels, Sika Manu, Josh Bowden, Jansin Turgut, Masimbaashe Matongo.