Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

UNINSPIRING Huddersfield Giants slumped to a 28-12 Super League home defeat to Leeds Rhinos in an instantly forgettable contest.

After securing a thoroughly-deserved draw at World Club Champions Wigan on Sunday, hopes were high the hosts would build on this against their big derby rivals.

But on the night, coach Rick Stone’s men were flat and unable to contain a Leeds side who looked more enthusiastic on the night. The fact they had an extra couple of days to prepare for the contest may, of course, have been a factor.

(Photo: PhotoEye.co.uk)

Yet whatever the reason, it was certainly a disappointing night. In what proved to be something of a see-saw opening period, the Rhinos held the advantage, taking an 18-12 into the break - although out-scoring their hosts four tries to two.

Leeds were quickly out of the blocks, looking good as they raced into a 10-0 lead within as many minutes.

Good quick hands enabled Tom Briscoe to cross in the corner, before former Giants forward Brett Ferres kicked through for Ryan Hall win the race to get the touch.

Ash Golding landed that conversion, but it was the only one he managed in the opening 40.

There were no such problems for Danny Brough, however, as he added both of his conversion attempts to take the Giants into the lead by the 21st minute.

First to strike was Ukuma Ta’ai who fell over the tryline after being fed by a strong drive to the line by Lee Gaskell in the 18th minute.

(Photo: PhotoEye.co.uk)

Then, just three minutes later, Huddersfield hit the front when quick hands enabled Jermaine McGillvary to score in the corner.

(Photo: PhotoEye.co.uk)

But the Giants failed to build on their momentum and Leeds added two more tries, in the 25th minute from Carl Ablett, and then Matt Parcell seven minutes before the break when the home defence failed to deal with an Ablett grubber and the hooker took full advantage.

The Giants started the second half in promising fashion and had a ‘try’ chalked off for a knock-on within three minutes of the restart, with a ‘lively’ start reflected when Brough and Ablett were sin-binned for fighting moments later.

(Photo: PhotoEye.co.uk)

With the contest becoming frustratingly scrappy, the second period was instantly forgettable, with a Golding penalty in the 58th minute all the two teams had to show for their ‘efforts’ during that time.

Huddersfield almost reduced the deficit in the 63rd minute, but Darnell McIntosh was held up over the line on top of a whole pile of bodies following a high kick.

Tries from Zeb Taia, Jack Owens and Adam Swift, plus three goals from Mark Percival, put St Helens 18-0 up against Warrington Wolves at half-time.

Swift added a second try and Alex Walmsley crossed as the game ended in a 31-6 victory for the Saints – Kurt Gidley scoring all the Wolves points with a try and a goal.

Widnes Vikings struggled at home and were 30-0 down to Salford Red Devils at half-time after Lama Tasi, Greg Johnson, George Griffin, Ben Murdoch-Masila, WKris elham, Todd Carney scored tries and goals were added by Gareth O’Brien and Michael Dobson (2).

The Red Devils went on to win 46-10 with further tries from Carney, Rob Lui and O’Brien, while the Vikings replied with tries from Corey Thompson and Rhys Hanbury, plus a goal from Chris Bridge.

Wigan Warriors were 18-0 down at half-time against Hull FC who scored tries through Steve Michaels, Albert Kelly, former Giant Jake Connor and three goals from Marc Sneyd.

But the Warriors fought back with touchdowns from Liam Forsyth, Williams, Davies, Marshall and two goals from Escare, but the Airlie Birds held on to win 22-20 with a crucial try from Jamie Shaul.