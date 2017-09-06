Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants winger Darnell McIntosh has been nominated for the Albert Goldthorpe Rookie of the Year Award.

The prestigious award, which was won by teammate Jermaine McGillvary back in 2011, has come as a surprise to the Giants youth academy product who has scored 13 tries this season.

“I didn’t actually know that I had been nominated, that’s brilliant!” said the 20-year-old Giants Academy product.

“I’m over the moon and didn’t expect it. I haven’t set out to achieve anything outside of the team, it’s more of been a team target in what I’ve aimed to do.

“To get personal recognition outside of the club is really good and I’m really happy with that and I’m sure my mum will be happy too, I’m feeling a bit honoured.”

McIntosh scored the final try in the 24-16 defeat in the Giants last outing against Castleford with a spectacular finish, something which has become a trademark for the former Newsome Panthers man this season.

“I get a bit of stick for diving when I score but I know if I dive I can put the ball down as I’ve got a big enough grip and hands.

“I’m just really happy that my teammates put me in positions like that where I can score.

“It’s good to score the tries but I’d much rather have a win. I didn’t expect a season like this, on and off the field it’s been a bit crazy but if anything it’s helped me out a little bit to keep focussed as I’ve little less time to think.

“I’m really grateful and thankful to Rick for giving me the opportunity. Jerry has helped me out loads and to be on the same list as something he won before is really good.”