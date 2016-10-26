Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Giants star Jermaine McGillvary looks almost certain to be given the nod to play for England on his home ground in Saturday’s sell-out Four Nation’s opener against New Zealand at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Although national boss Wayne Bennett won’t be announcing his 19-man squad until tomorrow afternoon, it would be a massive shock if the Huddersfield-born winger wasn’t included against the Kiwis.

England have gone into the Four Nations series with just two recognised wingers in McGillvary and Leeds Rhinos’ Ryan Hall, although centres Kallum Watkins (Leeds), Dan Sarginson (Wigan) and Mark Percival (St Helens) can play there if required.

But with McGillvary impressing in the 40-6 warm-up win in France last Saturday when he crossed for his first England try – and being his side’s second biggest metre-maker with 155 and making the team’s most breaks with three – he’s in pole position to continue on the right flank.

And the fact he performed so well on his England debut against New Zealand last November to help his nation secure a 20-14 third Test triumph and a 2-1 series success should also work in his favour this weekend

At the same time, it would also be a big surprise if Giants half-backs Danny Brough and Ryan Brierley didn’t line up for Scotland against Australia at Hull on Friday night after having been confirmed in Bravehearts boss Steve McCormack 19-man squad.