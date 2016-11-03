Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants star winger Jermaine McGillvary has retained his place in the England 19-man squad to face Scotland in Coventry on Saturday.

However, England head coach Wayne Bennett has made two changes to the squad for their second game of the Ladbrokes Four Nations clash at the Ricoh Arena (5.30pm).

Bennett has recalled Mark Percival and Scott Taylor to the squad for the first meeting of the nations in a senior Test.

Percival, the St Helens centre, and Hull FC forward Taylor both featured in England’s 40-6 victory over France in Avignon two weeks ago.

Wigan Warriors half-back George Williams has also been included and will be making his first international appearance of 2016 after he last represented his country in the second Test of the 2015 International Series against New Zealand at Olympic Stadium.

Bennett confirmed James Graham will be rested while he recovers from a knee injury but expects to see him back to play against Australia next week.

“We’re not going to make too many changes but we also want to make sure most players in the squad get game time,” said Bennett. “The New Zealand game has gone now. We’ve reviewed it, talked about it and now back out on the field to get things right for Scotland on Saturday.

“We won’t be reading too much into Scotland’s game against Australia, they’re a good side with plenty of talent from Super League and the NRL in there.”

England 19-man squad (club and junior club in brackets): John Bateman (Wigan, Bradford Dudley Hill), George Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs, Dewsbury Moor), Sam Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs, Dewsbury Moor), Thomas Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs, Dewsbury Moor), Daryl Clark (Warrington, Fryston Warriors), Mike Cooper (St George-Illwarra Dragons, Latchford Albion), Liam Farrell (Wigan, Wigan St Patricks), Luke Gale (Castleford Tigers, Middleton Marauders), Ryan Hall (Leeds Rhinos, Oulton Raiders), Chris Hill (Warrington Wolves, New Spring Lions), Josh Hodgson (Canberra Raiders, East Hull), Jonny Lomax (St Helens, Orrell St James), Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants, Deighton Juniors), Mark Percival (St Helens, Halton Farnworth Hornets), Dan Sarginson (Gold Coast Titans, Hemel Stags), Scott Taylor (Hull FC, Skirlaugh), Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos, Latchford Albion), Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders, West Bowling), George Williams (Wigan, Wigan St Patricks)