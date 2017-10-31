Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants winger Jermaine McGillvary will be ready to make his mark in the World Cup again against Lebanon.

The 29-year-old was named England’s man-of-the-match as he scored the try in their 18-4 defeat in the opening game of the competition against Australia.

Head coach Wayne Bennett has selected his squad to take on Lebanon in the second game of Group A at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

The absence of Sam Burgess forces the only change in the starting 13, after he was sidelined for three to four weeks with a medial knee ligament injury.

He will be replaced in the second row by Ben Currie, who made his England debut against Australia last week after getting a late call up to replace Alex Walmsley, who had been suffering from a virus.

Bennett has handed Walmsley a place in the matchday 17 after Super League’s top metre-maker overcame illness and resumed full training.

This will be the first time England and Lebanon have met in an international Test – the Cedars started playing full internationals only in 1998.

England landed in Sydney on Sunday and preparations for this game started on Monday with training at the Redfern Oval.

On the squad Bennett, said: “We were unfortunate to lose Sam early in the game against Australia but received some good news and we can now possibly get him back sooner than anticipated.

“Apart from Sam, everyone is fit, healthy and good to go against Lebanon.

“Friday’s result was disappointing but the players have shown they wanted to get straight back into it and we had a great day in hot temperatures on Monday.

“Alex was in the match day squad last week and he was unlucky not to make the field. He’s feeling good again and I want to see what he can offer against Lebanon.”

On Lebanon, Bennett, added: “They’ve got NRL players in their squad and we know Brad will be getting the best out of them.

“They have got quality and we’re going to have to be good.”

Lebanon, who are coached by former Australian international and New South Wales star, Brad Fittler, won their opening fixture against France 29-18.

Captained by Robbie Farah, the Cedars’ half-back Mitchell Moses capped off a fine performance with 13 points.

England 21-man squad: Jonny Lomax, Jermaine McGillvary, Kallum Watkins, John Bateman, Ryan Hall, Gareth Widdop, Luke Gale, Chris Hill, Josh Hodgson, James Graham, Ben Currie, Elliott Whitehead, Sean O’Loughlin, Alex Walmsley, Chris Heighington, Thomas Burgess, James Roby, George Williams, Mike McMeeken, Mark Percival, Stefan Ratchford