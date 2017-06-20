Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants full-back Jake Mamo is set to miss Friday night’s Super League showdown with Wigan Warriors.

The 23-year-old – who has scored 12 touchdowns this term – who was a close season capture from Australian NRL outfit Newcastle Knights, who missed games early in the Super League season due to an ankle injury, is likely to miss three weeks with a foot ligament injury suffered in the 24-16 home win over St Helens that moved the Giants to seventh in the table.

However, former Bradford Bulls hooker Adam O’Brien and Tonga international prop Ukuma Ta’ai are in the running to take on the current World Club champions after respective short term and long term knocks.

“We have a couple of injury problems and Jake Mamo is the most serious,” said Giants head coach Stone.

“He has a ligament problem in his foot that could take a couple of weeks.

“But Adam’s injury is not as serious as we first thought and Ukuma should be back to play a big part in the rest of our season.”

However, the Giants have had to bite the bullet as former New Zealand international Sam Rapira has been handed a one-match ban having taken up his early guilty plea on a grade B charge of raising the knee in a tackle following his side’s Super League 24-16 win against St Helens.

“Sam is a miss, but we are hoping that Dale Ferguson and Aaron Murphy will have overcome through the bumps they took,” said Stone.

“But we will be ready for the game on Friday and we just have to show a bit more desire than Wigan.”

Gareth Hewer will be the man in the middle against the Wigan Warriors.