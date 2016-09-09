Login Register
Huddersfield Giants' wives to raise RL charity cash at Great North Run

Lindsay Grix and Laura Robinson are part of Matt King's team

The Great North Run logo is assembled on the Tyne Bridge.

The wives of Giants stars Scott Grix and Luke Robinson are to take part in the Great North Run tomorrow to raise cash for rugby league charities.

Lindsay Grix and Laura Robinson will be running as part of ‘Matt King’s’ team, the former London Broncos Academy player who was left paralysed from the neck down after suffering an injury in a game at Halifax in 2004.

Money the team raises will be split equally between the Danny Jones Fund on behalf of the RFL Benevolent Fund and Rugby League Cares.

And the team will be wearing a special tee-shirt to honour a number of rugby league players who have died under tragic circumstances in recent years, including 17-year-old Giants Academy star Ronan Costello, who lost his life after suffering an injury against Salford in June.

On the right side of the chest there is the organ donation logo. Above it in gold is written the name Ronan Costello and below it in claret it says ‘A Giant - A Hero’.

Ronan was the same age as Matt when they suffered their injuries, with Ronan’s family donating several of his organs after his death to save the lives of others.

On the right sleeve is the State of Mind logo, a rugby league charity, which was set up following the death of former Great Britain hooker Terry Newton who committed suicide. He was known as Tez, and his name is above the logo.

Then recently, the sport lost a true stalwart in Stephen Gartland through mental illness. He was known as Garty, and he is below the logo.

And on the front of the shirt, there’s the DJ logo on the left side of the chest, to honour Danny Jones who died of a heart attack playing for Keighley Cougars at London three seasons ago. His wife Lizzie is also part of the Matt King team,

For that reason, Matt is also honoured on the shirt, with the original London Broncos badge on the left sleeve – the badge the club wore when he was injured.

The BBC are planning to interview members of the team at some stage to raise awareness for the charities and boost funds, with donations able to be made by going to the just giving page at www.justgiving.com/tenyeartreble or textgiving MKLJ66 £2 to 70070.

