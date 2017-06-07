Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The new Huddersfield Giants training facility project is entering its final planning stages!

Development of the old Woodfield Park sports complex, located on Meltham Road in Lockwood, has taken another step towards its transition into a new proposed training facility for the Super League club.

Demolition of the old Pavilion has now been completed, with the safe removal of all rubbish, and planning permission is in the final stages of consultation with an imminent traffic survey and flood risk assessment coming.

The 14-acre Woodfield Park site will be developed into a community-based sports and social facility complete with café, social areas, changing facilities and a wide range of sports facilities.

The training centre will be the home for the Giants Academy and first team, with the complex also including a full-sized 4G pitch and grass pitch for Academy and Junior Games.

Huddersfield Giants Development Director Chris Taylor is excited with the progress being made, and believes it is a vital project for the future:

“The new 17000ft two building will provide the Giants with a facility based upon the very best set-ups in Super League, with video analysis rooms, treatment facilities and a state of the art gymnasium,” he said.

“These are exciting times as the new training facility will embrace the wider local community.

“The next stages will take the project to the financial development and the business plan which will include community involvement.”