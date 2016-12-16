Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants homegrown academy player Darnell McIntosh has signed of a new three-year contract with the Giants.

The 19-year-old is in his first year of full-time training with the Super League squad and head coach Rick Stone has moved quickly to tie down a player who he says has great potential to become a top line Super league player over a longer term.

“Young Darnell has impressed me it’s fair to say,” said Stone.

“He has made some sacrifices to be here in the first place and has fully bought into my beliefs on the work ethic and professionalism on and off the field I want to see in the group.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Stone: If I was Town coach I'd bring 12 in and take 12 out Share this video Watch Next

“You don’t get anything easily in this game, but you usually get what you deserve and Darnell fully deserves this security we’ve given him and he now has three years to see if he can become a fully-fledged regular Super League player.

“His first task is to work hard on the field and in the gym and he does already have a good frame to build some size onto and some natural speed and footwork too which is vital in an outside back these days.

“I expect to see him in the pre-season games having a run out with the top line senior team and look forward to seeing how he adapts there.”

McIntosh, who is yet to make his Super League debut, said: “I’m delighted to have signed an extension with the club.

“Hopefully this year I can get a chance in the pre-season fixtures and then make my Super League debut in 2017.

“I have been a part of the first team set-up for a couple of years now and that has definitely helped me to develop as a player.

“I know that I just need to keep working hard and be ready for when my opportunity comes.”