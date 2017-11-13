Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants former academy international Liam Johnson has joined his Giants teammate Mikey Wood in signing on loan for the Bradford Bulls in the 2018 season.

The 20-year-old, who can play centre or as a back row forward, has yet to make his Super League debut, but did play 20 games for the Sheffield Eagles last year in the Championship and will join the Bulls for pre-season training.

Giants managing director Richard Thewlis said “There was a bit of interest in Liam from a few clubs to spend the year with them and ultimately he chose the Bulls.

“From our perspective it’s a good move to give him the week in week out game-time which he needs at this stage of his career if he is to progress to the ultimate goal of being a Super League professional.”

Johnson said: “I don’t want to come over here and just be a seat on the bench or a shirt filler, I want to play as often as I can wherever the team needs me to.

“Originally, I’m a second row, but I’ll play anywhere they need me to.

“Bradford have a really strong squad for the upcoming season, I can’t wait to get in there and learn from some of the players like Matty Garside.

“I think they will really help me develop as a player and help the team out.

“I’ve spent time with Sheffield in 2017 and Oldham in 2016, and I learnt a lot with those clubs.

“I got great feedback from both teams and they said that is played a big role in their season’s. I hope I can do the same for Bradford.”