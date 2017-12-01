Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We’re so proud of Chris Kendall!

That’s the message from Huddersfield Rugby League Referees Society as their colleague prepares to run the line in the World Cup final .

It’s a fantastic achievement for Kendall, the former Huddersfield Giants Academy playerwho was appointed a full-time match official in 2015 at the age of just 23.

As Australia take on England in Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium for the ultimate honour, Kendall, now 25, will officiate alongside fellow touchjudge Chris Butler and NRL referee Gerard Sutton.

“We are extremely proud of Chris as a Society,” said Steve Addy, secretary and treasurer of the Huddersfield RL Referees Society.

“We have supported him throughout his refereeing career and this is a great achievement.

“World Cup finals don’t come around very often, so to have a member involved is truly a great honour .

“During the last World Cup, Chris refereed the Students, so he has come an awful long way in such a short period of time.”

Kendall regularly attends Society meetings despite moving up to Super League.

“He does video clips for us and certainly does his bit to bring on the younger referees,” explained Addy.

“As far as I remember he was at New College when he came to us, after playing in the Giants Academy. He had a decision to make about which way to jump – refereeing or playing – and he clearly made the right decision!

“It seems a lot of people are starting refereeing the game younger these days, and to have Chris involved in the World Cup final can only inspire even more people.

“It’s the biggest rugby league game of them all, and to have Chris involved – in addition to Jermaine McGillvary from the Giants – can only be good for Huddersfield as a town.”