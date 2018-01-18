Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Underbank Rangers rugby league players Owen Restall and Sam Rochford have been selected in the England squad for the Commonwealth Championship in Australia.

A 15-man party has been picked for the Nines tournament in Moreton Bay , Queensland, and the promotion-winning Underbank duo are on the plane.

Centre Restall and hooker Rochford successfully completed trials from 2,200 players who were put forward – and they have now made the final cut.

They’ve needed to raise £1,800 each to make the trip with the England Under 23s, and the final event in that effort is at the Holmfirth-based club this Saturday night, when there’s a Race Night, raffle and auction including Super League and England World Cup items.

“This is fantastic news for Owen, Sam and for the club,” said Underbank coach Richard Knight, noting only they, Wigan St Pat’s and Wath Brow Hornets from the National Conference League have two or more players named.

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience for them and they both deserve it.

“Sam came with me to Underbank when we left Huddersfield Giants Academy in 2014 and Owen joined at the beginning of last season.

“To be fair, Sam was pretty unlucky not to go on and play Super League and he’s been a stand-out performer for us over the past four seasons.

“Owen took a little bit of time to get going when he joined us, but he finished last season really, really strongly.

“When they both went to the trials for England they were both accepted straight away, and that just underlines what good players they are.”

The Championships are endorsed by the Commonwealth Games Federation. England are one of 14 teams taking part in the men’s competition, with Papua New Guinea defending the title.

Hosts Australia, Scotland, Fiji, Samoa, Wales and Tonga are also included.

In the Women’s competition, hosts Australia will be joined by Canada, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga and the Cook Islands.

“It’s a fantastic honour to get the chance to represent your nation, so we are really looking forward to the 10-day trip,” said Restall, 22, a former Newsome Panthers junior from Almondbury.

“They want a nine-a-side rugby league tournament to be part of the next Commonwealth Games in four years time, so that’s why the Lions are touring in Australia.

“Both myself and Sam are absolutely thrilled.”

Hooker Rochford is also 22 and from Meltham. He is now back fully fit after a serious knee injury.

Club coach Knight added: “We hope as many people as possible will turn up at Underbank at 7pm on Saturday for the Race Night, to make as much money as possible for these two lads.

“All the races and horses have already been sold for what promises to be a cracking night, so now we just need as many people through the doors as possible.

“We’ve got a really good raffle and auction included, with Super League and England World Cup items on offer, so there is plenty for everyone.”