One of the positives for the Giants at the start of the 2017 season has been the progress of Kruise Leeming.

The 21-year-old hooker is now starting to fulfil his Super League potential – and earning the fulsome praise of head coach Rick Stone in the process.

The experienced Australian boss has admitted Leeming has been starting games on merit, reaping the rewards of a productive pre-season.

As a result, the Swaziland-born youngster is now playing the full 80 minutes and growing in confidence with every game he chalks up.

Leeming is the first to admit he’s enjoying his extra Super League gametime – thanks in no small measure to the help and support of former Giants hooker and current assistant coach Luke Robinson and current No9 Ryan Hinchcliffe.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the work Hinchy and Luke have done for me,” said Leemins.

“Even when they were playing and we were competing for the same place in the team they both really helped me out.

“We’ve got a very close bond at the club, essentially we are all mates and we do everything we can for the club.

“But those two have helped me massively. They give you a different spin on things, an a new way at looking at the game.

“They have also helped me to calm my play down; sometimes I can be a little erratic and come up with a couple of errors, but they have given me a lot of focus.

“They have invested their time in me, and that is something I am very grateful for.”

Leeming is just one of a number of youngsters coming up through the Giants’ Academy ranks

And that’s something else the talented former Siddal junior appreciates.

“When you are coming through to the first team with people you have known for ages it really does make you play that bit harder,” he added.

“There’s that bit more desire to work harder for each other.

“Having played together also means you know how people like to receive the ball , as well as having a good idea of what they are likely to do.

“We are all mates, and that is the whole squad whatever age, and you just don’t want to let your teammates down.”