Huddersfield Giants have confirmed the signing of Newcastle Knights full back Jake Mamo.

The 22-year-old rising star has been a target for Giants head coach Rick Stone ever since the 49-year-old’s arrival in Super League last July, and has become a Giants player after completing the paperwork on a two-year deal.

The proposed deal looked to have died last month when the Knights, where Stone was coach for two spells between 2009 and 2015, failed to sign the player they wanted to replace Mamo – but the Giants have now landed their man.

Mamo said: “I’m really excited to be joining the Giants.

“It’s a new experience for me coming over to England, as I have only ever lived at home, but I’m excited by the opportunity and can’t wait to get started.

“The move has been in the works for a while now, so it’s a relief to have it sorted.

“I’ve known Rick since I was 18 and have been coached by him before and we’ve always got on well, so it’s good to join back up with him.

“I feel like I’m ready for a new challenge in my career and I think coming over to England will be good for me.

“I’m injured at the moment but once I’m fit and back in training, I’m keen to cement that full back position as my own.”

Stone said: “I have worked with Jake for the last few years and I know what he is about and to have him coming to the Giants for the next few years is a great boost.

“Jake is an explosive quality, who brings plenty to the table offensively. He’s courageous, fit and really quick.

"I’m sure the crowd are going to really enjoy watching him play and hopefully he will score plenty of tries for the Giants in the next couple of years.

“Jake’s just finishing three years of first grade experience with the Newcastle Knights, he’s one of the real upcoming players in the NRL and as we have all seen on a couple of highlights footage, Jake can do some really spectacular things.

"I’m sure first of all that he is going to enjoy his time in Huddersfield and become a really valuable member of our team and hopefully lift us up the table in 2017.”

Mamo has a number of NRL games under his belt since making his first appearance for the Knights as a teenager back in 2014.

In that same season Mamo played for the New South Wales Under 20 team against Queensland and scored three tries in Blues’ 30-8 win, the first hat trick ever to be scored in an Under 20s State of Origin match – as well as winning the Darren Lockyer medal for man-of-the-match.

The Giants needed to fill the full back slot after Scott Grix’s decision to leave the club and sign for Wakefield Trinity, while another player who could have filled the role, Jake Connor, has moved to Hull FC.

While Giants duo winger Aaron Murphy and half back Ryan Brierley have played the role in the past, the Giants had essentially been left with just youngster Jared Simpson as a recognised full back in their first-team squad.

Mamo finished the 2016 NRL season having played in 13 matches and scored five tries for the Knights.