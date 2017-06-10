Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Red-hot Huddersfield Giants overcame the tropical temperatures and uninspired Catalans Dragons to fire themselves into Super League’s top eight with a storming 56-12 triumph in the South of France.

Despite playing in temperatures around the 80-degree mark , coach Rick Stone’s in-form side were as cool as cucumbers as they absorbed an early French onslaught to pass the 40-point barrier for the second successive week.

Among many heroes on the night, full-back Jake Mamo led the way with four super scores, although his supporting cast of teammates all played their part in a game that was at times far harder and more brutal than the final scoreline suggests.

All of the Giants’ backline enjoyed their time in the sun, and if they do sign West Tigers’ 25-year-old former Hull FC former utility back, Jordan Rankin, who is being strongly linked with a move to Huddersfield, Stone will have an embarrassment of riches out wide to choose from.

The Giants’ decision to travel to the south of France on the day, with a 5am start from Huddersfield and flight from Leeds-Bradford airport didn’t seem a smart move right at the start as the visitors were all over the place in the opening seconds.

After allowing the Catalans to bounce straight into touch from the kick-off and then conceding a drop-out from the following set, it looked as if this might turn out to be an even longer day for the men from West Yorkshire.

But after that shaky start everything started to fall into place.

As a result, when the visitors took the lead after 15 minutes it was thoroughly deserved, with Dale Ferguson’s neat offload in the tackle putting Aaron Murphy over the in the corner, although too far out for Danny Brough to convert.

The Giants were now totally in the driving seat and they extended their advantage five minutes later when the impressive Shannon Wakeman showed great strength to power over from close range and Brough to add the extras.

The ever-instrumental Brough then turned tryscorer three minutes later as he followed up a Jordan Turner break on half way to step past full-back Tony Gigot for a try that Martyn Ridyard this time goalled,

with the players then taking a water break in the scorching sunshine. Gigot hit back by crossing his side’s opening score in the 30th minute and Luke Walsh tagged on the extras.

But a minute before the break and with Brough having been forced off the field for treatment to a head knock, the Giants crossed for their fourth as Leroy Cudjoe deftly kicked ahead for Jake Mamo to follow up and touch down.

Ridyard landed an excellent conversion, and Huddersfield held a very healthy 22-6 interval advantage.

Brough did, however, return for the start of the second half and was soon putting the pressure on the Dragons with his perfectly-weighted kicks.

In fact, one of his first forced Catalans to drop-out for a third time, from which Jermaine McGillvary drove to the line before Brough dummied his way over with ease. Ridyard again converted.

It continued to get even better 10 minutes later as Mamo picked Catalans’ pockets to collect the ball in his own 10m area and race away for try number six and thee minutes later McGillvary strolled over from a simple set play closed to the home side’s line to stroll over.

Ridyard added his fourth goal and the lead was very quickly up to 32 points.

The 40-point mark was brought up in the 60th minute when Mamo completed his hat trick by collecting Sebastine Ikahihifo’s offload and then kicked ahead to touch down.

Ridyard’s goal made it 44-6.

The electric full-back then added his fourth try with 12 minutes remaining when he was on the end of some neat handling close to the line and Ridyard converted to bring up the half-century.

Sam Moa reduced the deficit with a second Dragons’ converted try as the game entered its final 10 minutes.

But normal service was very quickly resumed when Cudjoe then put McGillvary over in the corner for his second – taking him past 500 careeer points – in front of the impressive number of claret and gold fans who have travelled the long distance to support their team, and Ridyard once again slotted the ball over the sticks from the touchline.