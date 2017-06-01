Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jake Mamo is loving being labelled a fans’ favourite.

But that isn’t going to stop the Giants’ 22-year-old full-back striving to do even better.

The former Newcastle Knights star has made a thrilling start to his Super League career, producing a tryscoring man-of-the-match debut in the narrow home defeat to Catalans Dragons on April 12.

Since then, the Australian has been scoring try after try, and would love to get on the scoresheet once again on Sunday to help Huddersfield secure two valuable League points against fellow top-flight strugglers Warrington Wolves.

But he’s taking absolutely nothing for granted.

“I’ve been told I’ve become a bit of a fans’ favourite, and that sounds really good,” said Mamo, who arrived at the Giants with an ankle injury suffered during a holiday break at the end of last season.

“I think the fans are the biggest part of this game and it’s the reason we all have jobs.

“After every game, win or lose, I try and spend as much time as I can out there, getting around to the fans, taking photos and signing signatures if they want.

“The fans deserve our attention immensely because they are the reason we do this, and it’s great to give them something back.

“So, all being well, I can help give them something to smile about this weekend against Warrington, when one of my main individual goals is to do even better for the Giants.

“But carrying on improving is something we also need to keep doing as a team, because much of what I’m doing is down to my teammates.

“It all comes off the back of Broughy’s good work and the halves’ good work, as well as all the other boys around me, so I’m here to do my part and help us win.”

And Mamo also admits the fact he’s settled in so well at Huddersfield has been a tremendous help.

“I do feel at home here,” he added.

“I have to admit, this was a big move for me, because I lived at home until I moved over here. I had to sort out my own place and figure out some furniture and, just get used to the place.

“And the boys have been absolutely brilliant with me from day one.

“There’s a fair few guys around my age and a lot of young guys in the team, so we hang around a bit.

“Ollie Roberts has welcomed me pretty well and shown me around so I’m thankful for him for that. I get along with all the boys really well.

“When you’re such a close-knit group, all you want to do is contribute to win as many games as we can!”