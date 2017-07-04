Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The man who breathed the life force back into Huddersfield Giants 2017 Super League campaign is to miss the rest of the season.

The key signing ahead of the current campaign, Jake Mamo, will not feature again until the 2018 season after surgery on a foot injury.

The 23-year-old capture from NRL outfit Newcastle Knights has scored 12 tries in eight appearances, despite a late start to the season due to an ankle injury caused by a motorcycle accident.

However, he has now damaged ligaments in his other foot and what was initially diagnosed as a six to eight-week problem will keep him out for up to 20 weeks.

Giants head coach Rick Stone said: “Jake’s injury is a lot worse than we feared and he has had an operation on the injury that is going to keep him out for the year.

“He has detached the ligament that binds the foot, so he has no support in his foot so he can’t push off it quickly.

“While it is an injury players can come back from without too much concern, it is going to take a long period of recovery from the operation and then his fitness rehab will also take some time.”

Mamo has become a fans favourite with the Giants and Stone knows his signing will be missed in more ways than just his influence on the field of play.

“Jake has been a big part of our mid-term revival in Super League,” he said.

“Once he got playing this season he has been going really well.

“Jake has been great off the field as well as on it.

“He has provided extra energy in training, which has been great, and has obviously provided a focus on the pitch with his ability to score tries and provide excitement.

“He has been sensational and he has been a big addition to our club and Super League as well because he is one of those players who can sell tickets and put bums on seats.”

Jordan Rankin , recently signed from Wests Tigers, looks set to fill the full-back position in the home Super League clash with Widnes Vikings on Friday after making his debut in that role in the 36-20 defeat at Salford Red Devils in the last round of Super League.

“When we signed Jordan we were always looking for him to add some depth to the squad,” explained Stone.

“When we got the opportunity to sign Jordan we didn’t know where he was going to play at the time – the squad was that much healthier a few weeks ago.

“But what has happened with Jake has opened up a spot for Jordan and he did alright at Salford and he is likely to be there again against Widnes.”

Stone’s squad for the meeting with Denis Betts’ outfit at the John Smith’s Stadium remains under review after the visit to Salford added to a growing casualty list.

England winger Jermaine McGillvary missed the game due to a back injury, while fellow three-quarter Aaron Murphy suffered a toe injury and pack trio Seb Ikahihifo, Nathan Mason and Dale Ferguson all sustained knocks.

“Jermaine initially picked up his injury in the draw against Wigan,” said Stone.

“He aggravated a back problem, but he has been looking better over the week and we will have to see how he is.

“Seb was concussed and he will not be able to play against Widnes, but Dale has another shoulder knock and is 50-50 to play, while Nathan was one of those who suffered some bumps and bruises. He’s got a bad dead leg

“Aaron has damaged the ligament in his big toe and it still has to be assessed, but it looks as though he will miss Friday and could be out for a while.”

On the players who are looking to return from long-term injury, back-rower Michael Lawrence and centre Jordan Turner are aiming at returns for the second phase of the Super League campaign, but half-back Martyn Ridyard has a chance of facing the Vikings as he looks to overcome a shoulder injury picked up against Wigan 12 days ago.

“We are holding out some hope for Martyn, though he hasn’t taken part in a full training session yet,” said Stone.

“But over the next couple of days he could be involved and we will get a good indication of whether he will be fit.”