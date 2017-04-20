Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Giants utility back Jared Simpson has signed a one-year contract extension with his hometown club until the end of the 2018 Season.

Simpson, who burst onto the scene in 2015, has had a frustrating time with injuries, but following a major knee injury is fully fit and hopes to take full advantage of the extended opportunity at the Giants.

“I’m over the moon and very grateful to Rick Stone for the opportunity,” he said.

“He has stuck by me and saw how hard I worked in the off-season, and it was really frustrating that I injured my medial knee ligament in the pre-season trial against Bradford.

“I’m fit now and raring to go and the medical department, especially Ollie Waite, have been a massive help in getting me back ahead of schedule.

“I’m going to train hard and, hopefully, I’m back for good now.

“I just want to help the boys out, whether that is in training or on the pitch playing, and I would love to get back out on the field as soon as possible. When I get back out on the field I intend to repay him and the fans, who have been so supportive.”