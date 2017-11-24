Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone is happy that Jermaine McGillvary is going nowhere.

The Huddersfield-born 29-year-old winger has become the star turn in the England squad as they have made their way to the World Cup semi-finals.

McGillvary’s form in scoring five tries in four World Cup matches has attracted interest from Australia’s NRL clubs, but the man nicknamed ‘Jerry’ has another two years on his current contract with the Giants.

“I think Jerry is pretty settled here,” said Stone.

“He is a Huddersfield lad, his roots are here and his family is here.

“But he is at an interesting stage of his career, so we are very happy that he is contracted with us.”

While the rest of the world has sat up and taken note of McGillvary’s explosive talent, it has come as no surprise to Stone and everyone who has watched the Giants over recent seasons.

“Everyone else is now seeing what everyone who is involved with the Giants has seen for quite some time,” said Stone.

“His performances have been outstanding, particularly last season when he was practically making 20 carries and 200 metres in every game.

“So it doesn’t surprise anyone at the club what he is doing at the World Cup.”

And Stone is delighted that McGillvary’s elevated status is reflecting well on the Giants and that he will return for Super League 2018 raring to go.

“Jerry has definitely proved himself to be one of the best wingers at the tournament – so obviously he is one of the best wingers in the world,” said Stone.

“His yardage, his carries, his defence have been great, but it is the consistency that is really great – he has done everything well.

“But it is only what he has been doing for us over the past few years.

“He had a massive year for us last season and I think that he particularly began to come to the fore after his trip to Australia with England.

“He was in the team for the mid-season test against Samoa and when he came back, Jerry’s performances really went through the roof.

“His stats have been good year on year and he is scoring tries – though as a winger that is essentially your job.”

Stone was hoping that McGillvary would be back in action again at the World Cup after tomorrow morning’s semi-final in Auckland against Tonga – whose squad includes Giants forward Ukuma Ta’ai.

“I managed to have a chat with him a couple of times when I was back home in Australia recently, and he was really enjoying himself,” said Stone.

“It’s a long tour for the World Cup and you are away from your family for quite a while, but he was really enjoying the competition from what he was saying.

“He has also struck up a good combination with Leeds centre Kallum Watkins.

“They have been pretty deadly, and Watkins is a really athletic bloke who can get an offload away – and that has helped Jerry to find the spaces.

“Hopefully Jerry will get the chance to play in the World Cup final next week.”

The Giants Open Day at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday, December 2, is also the deadline for fans to get their hands on a 2018 Season Card.

The Giants are offering Super League’s best priced Season Card at £125.

Under 19s can secure their Season Card for £75 with the price including a 2018 Giants home replica shirt.

Under 17s will also receive vouchers for away Super League games) – home games are completely free for under 5s.

Supporters can spread the cost of their 2018 Season Card by paying over three months of the off-season.

The plan is interest free but subject to a one off administration fee of £10 per mandate and must have been fully paid for by Thursday, February 1, 2018.