Flying wingman Jermaine McGillvary hopes to be winning silverware with Huddersfield Giants before reaching his next career milestone.

The 29-year-old made his 200th Giants appearance in the 24-16 home defeat by Minor Premiers Castleford Tigers, which all but ended the club’s top-four hopes.

Honest McGillvary said he was disappointed with his own contribution, but is looking to finish the season well against Salford Red Devils on Saturday, St Helens on Friday 15 and Leeds Rhinos on Friday 22.

“I didn’t realise until after the game it was my 200th Giants appearance, and sadly it didn’t feel so good after losing the match,” said the England star.

“It’s one of those achievements that I’ll look back on when I finish and be proud of, but I was disappointed with my own performance from that match.”

McGillvary feels it’s important for the Giants to finish this campaign well and he’s keen to feature for many seasons yet.

“The club means a lot to me,” he said.

“It’s been a big part of my life and a lot of the things I do outside of rugby I couldn’t have done without the Huddersfield Giants.

“They’ve always stood by me and looked after me, even when I first started and was really raw.

“They sent me out on loan to learn how to play the game but always had a plan for me and stuck by me when I came back.

“Two hundred games later I’m still here and I’ve still got years to go, so hopefully I can now go on to win something with my hometown team.

“On the whole there have been more positives than negatives this season.

“It’s still not been where we want or need to be but there are plenty of positives we can look at.

“We just need to concentrate on winning these last three games to make sure we finish the season well.

“We know we need to be better when we face Salford on Saturday – and we’re all eager to get back to winning ways.”

While McGillvary reached his milestone, Eorl Crabtree achieved the significant feat of being inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame.

“It was sensational seeing Eorl inducted into the Hall of Fame against Castleford,” added former teammate McGillvary.

“Eorl used to coach me when I was at my amateur team, he was a young guy at about 16 or 17. I’m not sure if he was in the Academy or first team at the time, and he used to come down and coach us at the old pavilion.

“To see him receiving an achievement like that is awesome for a guy who I’ve known since I was a teenager and have played with, seeing him lift the League Leaders Shield in 2013 as well.

“It means so much, not only to the Giants but to the town.

“Anywhere you go people know who he is and I’m really happy for him and his family, who must be very proud.”

The Senior Giants meeting will be held at PPG Canalside at 2.15pm tomorrow with Rick Stone and Chris Thorman there for a Q&A session. All welcome.