Jermaine McGillvary is Huddersfield Giants' only England representative

Giants winger Jermaine ‘Jerry’ McGillvary is the only Huddersfield player with a chance of strutting his stuff at the John Smith’s Stadium for England.

The 28-year-old, who was selected in Steve McNamara’s 24-man squad for last year’s test series against New Zealand and made his debut for England in the decisive final test-match at Wigan’s DW Stadium, is the only Giant included in new coach Wayne Bennett’s first squad.

The 24-man squad for this autumn’s Ladbrokes Four Nations and the upcoming International Test against France, includes 15 players from last year’s International Series win against the ranked No1 team in the world, New Zealand – and they will face the Kiwis again at Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday, October 29 (2.30pm).

England Rugby League head coach Wayne Bennett

Bennett has selected four uncapped players – St Helens duo Jonny Lomax and Mark Percival, Hull FC and Challenge Cup winner Scott Taylor and Castleford Tigers half-back Luke Gale – who toured last year but has yet to be capped.

Warrington duo Daryl Clark and Stefan Ratchford, South Sydney Rabbitohs forward George Burgess, Wigan Warriors centre Dan Sarginson and Widnes Vikings’ former Giant Kevin Brown all return to the national side.