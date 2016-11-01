Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jermaine McGillvary knows any side containing Giants teammate Danny Brough will pose a huge threat.

England winger McGillvary will go head-to-head against Scotland skipper Brough in Saturday’s Four Nations clash in Coventry.

The host nation will start as red-hot favourites to bounce back from last weekend’s 17-16 defeat to New Zealand in Huddersfield and inflict a second successive loss on the Bravehearts after they were beaten 54-12 by Australia at Hull on Friday night.

But McGillvary knows England will be taking nothing for granted against opponents who have nothing to lose – and boasting a half-back combination of Brough and fellow Huddersfield colleague Ryan Brierley, who has shaken off a potentially serious ankle injury suffered against the Kangaroos to be available to face the English at the Ricoh Arena this weekend.

“We know this is a game we’re expected to win, and obviously have to win to stay in the tournament,” said McGillvary, whose country needs to beat the Scots and then triumph over Australia in London the following Sunday to book a place in the Anfield Four Nations final a week later.

“It goes without saying we’ve got some great players capable of going out there and making sure we get the job done.

“But, at the same time, we’re going to have to treat Scotland with the greatest of respect.

“They’ll take to the field knowing they’ve nothing to lose, which in itself makes them dangerous.

“On top of that, they’ve also got some real quality players in the squad who have proved themselves not only in Super League, but in the Australian NRL as well.

“And obviously any side that has Broughy in their side has the chance of winning the game. After all, he’s carried the Giants for a number of years now.

“It’ll certainly be interesting coming up against him this weekend.

“He knows me inside out, and I’m sure he’ll be coming in looking to tackle me and put some hands in there.

“I suppose I could respond by giving him a slap, but knowing his response to that would probably be to put some nasty spiral kicks up for me might just make me think again!

“But it’ll still be different facing Brought and Ryan Brierley. They’re good lads and I hope they do okay this weekend – up to a point, of course.

“At the end of the day, this is a game we can’t afford to lose, we need to play really well to give us some momentum going into the Australia game the following week.

“So I don’t intend Broughy or Ryan, or anyone else in the Scotland team for that matter, to get in my way.”