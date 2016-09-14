Jermaine McGillvary knows Huddersfield Giants have to let their actions do the talking

Despite his best efforts, Huddersfield Giants' Jermain McGillvary could not hold on to ball had this try disallowed First Utility Super League XXI Huddersfield v St Helens 17/07/16 (Pic by John Rushworth)

World-class winger Jermaine McGillvary knows it’s time for the Huddersfield Giants’ actions to speaker louder than words.

The 2015 Super League Dream Team member has admitted last weekend’s 48-40 Middle 8s defeat at Leigh Centurions is the lowest point of his Huddersfield career so far.

A nightmare first-half no-show when the Giants fell 42-10 behind was at the heart of a loss that means their Super League survival continues to hang in the balance.

And McGillvary knows that if his side doesn’t s tart to perform to their potential in Sunday’s home clash against Leeds Rhinos and next Saturday’s Sky TV re-arranged trip to Hull KR, then they could be facing a life outside the top flight for the first time since 2002.

“That defeat at Leigh is the lowest point of my time here,” admitted McGillvary, who was named in the World XIII team of 2015.

“We know we’re good enough to beat anyone on our day, but I’m sick of having to say that, to be honest.

“There’s been too much talking rather than going out there and doing it. We really have to start letting our actions do the talking.

“We’ve got to stay as positive as we possibly can and make sure we don’t sulk, because that’s not going to help us either.

“We still know two wins from our last two games could be enough for us to automatically keep our Super League spot – in that sense the Leigh loss hasn’t altered that much – and if we get our act together we know we can beat Leeds.

“But, as I say, it’s one thing saying it, we’ve got to make sure that this time we go out and prove it.”