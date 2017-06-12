Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Should Huddersfield Giants complete the signing of Jordan Rankin this week his arrival could prove timely.

The 25-year-old utility back seems set to join head coach Rick Stone’s squad from Wests Tigers and his presence against St Helens could prove a boost.

The Giants squad returned from their 56-12 demolition of Catalans Dragons in Perpignan nursing a couple of injuries.

Recent signing Jordan Turner, who was playing his second game for the Giants after signing from NRL outfit Canberra Raiders, picked up a leg injury in the success at the Gilbert Brutus Stadium.

Another casualty was second rower Dale Ferguson, who has a shoulder injury, and both the Scotland international and 28-year-old centre Turner will be monitored this week ahead of Friday’s home Super League clash against St Helens.

Gold Coast-born Rankin, who has played at full-back, centre and at half-back, may be on board for the Saints game and has already made a big impact in Super League scoring 21 tries and kicking 51 goals in the 2014 and 2015 seasons with Hull FC.

The Giants are to host a junior Rugby League tournament for Under 7, 8 and 9s players which will be held tomorrow as a celebration of the life of Ronan Costello.

The date will mark a year since the tragic passing of Costello after an in game accident when he sustained a serious head injury.

Over 150 children from community clubs across Kirklees and the surrounding area have registered teams to take part in the tournament on Leeds Road Playing fields between 6pm and 8pm.

The Giants first team and academy squads will be in attendance supporting the tournament and meet with Giants fans.

Giants player performance manager Steve Hardisty paid tribute to Costello and was delighted to be able to host the first of what will be an annual tournament to ensure Ronan’s legacy lives on.

“The festival signifies a celebration of what Ronan dedicated a large part of his life towards, playing the Sport of rugby league which he loved,” said Hardisty.

“This comes at a time when he is prevalent in all of our thoughts at the Giants, one year on from his passing. The legacy left by Ronan is one of inspiration and happiness and we feel this can be celebrated in the form of scores of young children from a range of local community clubs enjoying participating in a festival in celebration of Ronan’s life.”

The public are welcome to attend the event, enjoy the tournament and meet the first team and academy squads.

Players from the tournament will also be invited to the Giants v St Helens game on Friday and will parade at half-time with their special Ronan Costello Tournament participation medals.

Tomorrow at 13.13pm the Giants will also be holding a one minute silence in memory of Costello.