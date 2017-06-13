Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone is hoping that the club can finalise a move for Jordan Rankin sooner rather than later - especially as Jordan Turner is facing at least a month on the sidelines.

Stone confirmed the Giants are in talks with the 25-year-old Rankin’s agent but have yet to finalise a deal to bring over the Gold Coast-born player from Wests Tigers.

However, Rankin’s arrival would be a boost after Stone revealed that centre Turner, who was making only his second appearance for the Giants after his recent signing from Canberra Raiders, faces four to six weeks out after tearing a hamstring in the Giants 56-12 victory over Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

“Jordan (Turner) has had a scan and it is pretty bad hamstring tear and he is looking at an extended period out of the team,” explained Stone.

“It will be at least four weeks and maybe as much as six.

“With Jordan Rankin we have been working hard with his management to see what we can do.

“He is a utility player who has pretty much covered every role from full-back to half-back and is someone who could help us.

“He has already had some success in Super League with Hull FC and he spent most of last season playing on the wing for the Tigers in the NRL.

“He has played a couple of games for them at scrum half this season, but at the moment he is a player who is looking for an opportunity.

“We are hoping that we can finalise those talks so that Jordan will be with us for the rest of the season.”

The Giants are also waiting on Scotland international second rower Dale Ferguson who damaged a shoulder in France.

“Dale’s injury is not too bad thankfully,” said Stone.

“We will look to see how he is progressing tomorrow, but it is the type of injury that he could play with and we would expect him to be okay for the St Helens game.”

After their success in the South of France, the Giants are back in Super League’s top eight and a win at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday evening would create a three point gap between them and the bottom four.

However, in Saints they are facing another of the current form teams in the competition who are also looking to consolidate a top eight place.

The Giants are expecting to be boosted by the return of prop Ukuma Ta’ai following a back problem, but loose forward Michael Lawrence has another week to wait before he could return from injury.

“ Ukuma is the closest to making a return ,” said Stone, of the 30-year-old Tonga international.

“He is back in full training this week, but he needs to do some contact work before we decide, but we are confident he should be ready to play.”

Giants prop Sam Rapira will also be available after he was just issued with a caution by the RFL disciplinary panel for raising his knee in the tackle during the emphatic victory at Catalans.