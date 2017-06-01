Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jordan Turner has arrived in Huddersfield and wants to play against Warrington on Sunday.

The former St Helens’ strike centre jetted back into England from Australia on Tuesday and trained with his new Giants teammates for the first time today.

His new head coach, Rick Stone , has admitted Turner is in the frame to make his debut in the claret and gold against the Wolves at the John Smith’s Stadium this weekend.

And the 28-year-old, who has arrived at the Giants on a three-and-a-half-year deal after he was released by Australian NRL club Canberra Raiders, feels he’s ready.

It’s great to be here,” announced Turner, who joined the Raiders on a two-year deal from St Helens at the start of the season.

““These first few days are all about getting to know the boys. getting to know the calls on the field and getting to know the way the team plays.

“I’m confident that won’t take too long, and I definitely feel ready to play this weekend if Rick gives me the nod.

“Apart from a bit of jet lag, I’m in good shape, and just want to get out there playing.

“I did enjoy my time with the Raiders, and playing in the NRL All Stars game earlier this year and in the Auckland Nines were amazing experiences.

“But while I was out there I realised how important my family are and how much I was missing them.

“Initially, I was prepared to stick it out, and I turned down a couple of earlier offers to return home – before the Giants came in for me.

“I know the boys have been struggling a bit at the wrong end of the table, and if I didn’t think we could start to climb the table and finish in the top eight I wouldn’t have committed myself to the club.

“I’m confident we can beat Warrington this weekend , and then start to push up the table.

“I just hope I can be there from the start this Sunday.”

Turner’s arrival and the availability of chief playmaker Danny Brough following his latest suspension means Stone has some tough selection choices to make ahead of facing former Giants chief Tony Smith’s Wolves.

Saints’ 2014 Super League Grand Final winner Turner looks in a strong position to slot in at centre, with a bigger question mark hanging over Huddersfield’s half-back combination.

In Brough’s absence , Lee Gaskell and on-loan Leigh man Martyn Ridyard have linked up well in the halves.

With Stone making it clear Brough will come straight back in, it seems a toss-up as to who will play alongside him – something the head coach is keeping close to his chest.

“We have got some very good options there,” added Stone.

“We’ll see how things go over the next couple of days, but it is good to be in the situation we find ourselves in regarding the halves.

“All three bring something to the line-up.”