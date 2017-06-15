Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Giants international winger Jermaine McGillvary is not surprised his side are pushing into the top eight as the regular Super League heads to a climax.

Wins against Warrington Wolves at home and Catalans Dragons away have propelled head coach Rick Stone’s side up the table and tomorrow night the Giants look to pick up another two points at home to St Helens.

“The improvement has probably come about as people get used to their roles in the team,” said McGillvary, who has scored 12 tries in 15 Super League outings this season.

“Everyone knows what they need to do that little bit better – it has not been a case of changing the plays.

“It has been all about people hitting the right lines more often and the halves picking the passes more often.

“There is no drastic difference in what we do, but people are gelling that little bit more and the combinations are coming together.”

And McGillvary added that having been involved in last season’s Middle 8s, the Giants players do not want to go through the same experience this season.

“I look at the table every week – win, lose or draw,” admitted McGillvary.

“We are in some good form, but we all know from last season that the Middle 8s are not a good experience.

“You are playing with your Super League future at stake.

“For all of us now at the club it is about getting the points so we climb the table as far as we can in the rest of the regular season.”