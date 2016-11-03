Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kyle Wood and Josh Johnson have left the Giants.

Huddersfield officials have confirmed today that the duo will not be part of the club’s 2017 Super League squad which head coach Rick Stone is now starting to finalise.

The Giants are thought to be making positive progress on the recruitment front, with players needing to move on to free-up salary-cap cash in order to offer deals for potential new arrivals.

And the first step in that process is the release of half-back/hooker Wood and prop Johnson.

The 27-year-old Wood played 74 games in his three-year second spell with the club and scored 11 tries, while the 22-year-old Johnson featured 17 times last year to make it a total of 35 appearances in the claret and gold.

“In the case of Josh, we offered him a very good contract and one that would have significantly increased his salary last year as well as going forward, so it was particularly disappointing to everyone here that he chose to move on,” explained Giants managing director Richard Thewlis.

“We were talking to him since the beginning of the season, but in reality I don’t think we ever got close to the valuation which he was seeking and we wish him well for the future.

“We are fortunate in the prop area to have younger players Tyler Dickinson and Matthew English who now get closer to a top 25 squad place after Josh’s departure.

“In respect of Kyle, he has an excellent opportunity elsewhere (although that has yet to be announced) which he has taken and we wish him well. He suffered a number of injuries during his time with us but always battled back and was a popular member of the squad.”