HUDDERSFIELD Giants again put their fans through the wringer at Wakefield when a Super League win was there for the taking.

Head coach Rick Stone’s side could have made it three wins out of four outings but failed to pull off what would have been a surprise derby success .

Defensive errors at vital times cost the Giants in front of 4,642.

And they cost them the points due to a late Sam Williams kick.

Stone named the same 19-man squad that was selected for the win over Catalans Dragons at Magic Weekend.

Dale Ferguson (back) and Sam Rapira (ankle) passed fitness tests as the Giants looked for back-to-back wins. Rapira played instead of Shannon Wakeman as the only change to the starting side.

Wakefield made one change to the team which beat Widnes in Newcastle, Ashley Gibson replacing Mikey Sio.

The Giants made the worst possible start when Aaron Murphy was caught napping in the second minute and Wakefield’s in-form winger Ben Jones-Bishop scooted through for a try in the corner, improved by Liam Finn’s kick.

To their credit, the Giants did not buckle.

On 10 minutes they replied after Jake Mamo joined the line to force his way over and Martyn Ridyard tied up the scores with the kick.

Five minutes later, the visitors were in front when Jermaine McGillvary showed his opportunism when what can only be described as a loose ball arrived in his path and he battled his way over the line.

Ridyard again provided the extra points.

At this point the Giants were on top.

McGillvary didn’t quite make the most on an interception, going 50 yards before he was caught, and then a good move on the left ended with a rushed pass going over Darnell McIntosh.

But the Giants got more points on 22 minutes when good pressure paid off when Lee Gaskell went over and Ridyard added the goal

The home side, who have been in fine form, finally found their feet on the half hour and, for the final 10 minutes of the half, the Giants were on the back foot.

Wakefield closed the gap before half time with tries from Reece Lyne and former Giant Danny Kirmond, but Finn could add only one goal to leave the Giants 18-16 up.

The Giants looked to have put themselves in a winning position when second row Dale Ferguson crossed the line just six minutes into the second period.

But the killer blow came when Mamo failed to deal with a ball in the in-goal area, allowing Lyne to score his second try.

Finn’s successful kick put the hosts back within two points.

The Giants took the right decision on 67 minutes when Ridyard landed a penalty, but it wasn’t enough to see out the match.

Jones-Bishop scored another try nine minutes from time to level up the contest and Sam Williams’ goal from wide out on the right sealed the result.

It was agony for the Giants, who had battled hard but

simply paid heavily for the mistakes they made.