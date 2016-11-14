Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Experienced stand-off Lee Gaskell has completed his move to the Huddersfield Giants on a four-year deal from Bradford Bulls.

The 26-year-old made a total of 43 senior appearances for St Helens, including the 2011 Super League Grand Final, before his move to the Bulls where he was crowned the 2015 Championship Player of the Year.

And the St Helens-born Gaskell can’t wait to get back in the big time.

“To be back in Super League is a great feeling, and to be given this chance by the Giants is pleasing and it’s something I’m looking forward to,” said Gaskell.

“The set-up here is really good and all the coaching, conditioning and medical staff have been really good in getting me back to full fitness.

“I’ve had a short time here so far and it’s good to get that training under my belt. There are some big names coming back and some internationals who always keep themselves in good shape, so it’s going to be nice to catch up with them and see how they go about their business.

My aim is to be a consistent member of the 17 week in, week out.”

Added Giants managing director Richard Thewlis: “At the time we secured his signing, Lee Gaskell was probably the most sought-after UK-based player in the game.

“We were all delighted when he chose to join the Giants ahead of a number of our rival Super League clubs, who were also keen on securing his services.

“Like Cloughy (Paul Clough, the fellow new signing from Bradford Bulls), he has genuine big-match experience and an absolute desire to get himself and his new teammates into the games and finals that he was brought up on when establishing himself as a starting player at St Helens.

“He was a stand-out performer for the Bulls and I’m sure it was disappointing for everyone that his time there didn’t finish as either party would have liked.

“However, there is no doubt that Lee Gaskell is a hugely-talented player with great utility value.

“I am sure he will be a valuable and key addition to the 2017 Super League squad, the majority of whom will report back to pre-season training today under the guidance of (head coach) Rick Stone and (conditioning chief) Steve Walsh.”