Martyn Ridyard is staying at the Giants until the end of the Super League season.

The 31-year-old Leigh Centurions half-back has impressed during his initial month’s loan at Huddersfield.

An extended deal until the end of the current campaign was confirmed after Ridyard’s man-of-the-match performance in last Friday’s 24-16 home win over St Helens, and he will be hoping to celebrate the new deal with another starring role in tomorrow night’s home clash against Wigan.

Under the terms of the loan agreement, Ridyard will not be eligible to play against Leigh Centurions in the John Smith’s Stadium clash on Friday, July 14.

But he still makes the move with the blessing of his hometown club.

Leigh Centurions Head Coach Neil Jukes said: “Martyn initially went to Huddersfield in a position where he was struggling for game time with ourselves. Once his loan period was up I sat down with him and we discussed the current situation which is no different to where it was before.

“Where we are thick with numbers Huddersfield are thin and while no one wants Leigh Centurions to reach the top eight more than me, it is my preference that Martyn plays Super League if he can and it would not be right not to give him that opportunity.

“Martyn is contracted to Leigh Centurions for next year and hopefully the experience he will gain from being at Huddersfield will be beneficial to both him and Leigh Centurions in the future.”

Leigh Centurions owner Derek Beaumont said: “ I realise this won’t be a popular read in some people’s eyes and emotionally is tough given how Ridy is thought of at our Club by everyone involved in it.

“However, it is a business and it is about what is right for both the Club and the player. There was lots of interest for Martyn from the top and bottom of the Kingstone Press Championship and it would have been selfish of me to have tried to steer a deal that way as ultimately he needs to play at the highest level to get back into our mix.

“Jukesy has been honest with where he sees things and again could have been selfish, keeping Ridy in our fold, knowing he was unlikely to get selected which wouldn’t have been fair to the player. Ridy is highly thought of by (Huddersfield Giants head coach) Rick Stone and whilst he would much rather be at Leigh, he is enjoying his time with Huddersfield and has fitted in nicely.

“Next year is a big year for him and I want him to give himself the best chance of showing Jukesy what he can do, week-in, week-out at that level.

“Undoubtedly the downside to that could be argued it strengthens Huddersfield and that is what they get for their money. As I say, it is business and as long as he cannot help them against us that is all I can control and I accept that.

“I wish Ridy well for the rest of the season and hope to still see him around at our games where he will obviously always be very welcome.”