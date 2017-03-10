Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Experienced Paul Clough is relishing a big pack battle ahead.

The 29-year-old former St Helens prop knows it’ll be no holds barred when the Giants face Super League new boys Leigh Centurions at Leigh Sports Village tonight.

The Centurions are noted for their strong physical midfield presence.

But with powerful Ukuma Ta’ai back in the fold after serving a one-match suspension and the likes of fellow back-rower Sebastine Ikahihifo and hooker Kruise Leeming at the top of their game, Clough is confident the Giants have the necessary firepower to create a matchwinning platform.

“Last week’s defeat to Hull was a very tough one to take,” said Clough, who was part of an injury-ravaged Giants side that went down 48-8 at home.

“But the good thing about rugby league is that you soon get the chance to hit back, which is what we intend to do tonight.

“Although we were lacking a lot of senior players against Hull, we’re not using that as an excuse at all.

“We made a lot of mistakes that night, and making sure we learn from them is the key for us. Tonight’s game will prove if we’ve learned any lessons or not.

“If we haven’t and we also underestimate the strength of the opposition, then we know we’ll be on the wrong end of the scoreline again.

“But with the side we’ll be putting out there, there’s no excuses for falling short.

“Leigh have a very strong, big set of forwards who are very aggressive, and you’ve always got to respect a pack with the likes of Stewart, Hock, Higham and Pelissier in it. They help complement what are a very skillful sets of backs that Leigh now possess.

“But we know that if we match them up front, which we know we’re capable of doing, then we’ll give ourselves a chance.

“It’ll be a challenge we’ll all relish.”

A lot of the focus tonight will be on how Ryan Brierley performs in his first game back at Leigh since his move to the Giants last summer.

Brierley didn’t feature in Huddersfield’s 48-40 Middle 8s defeat at Leigh Sports Village last September in the game that confirmed the Centurions’ return to the top flight, but head coach Rick Stone is hoping the return will help bring the very best out of his half-back.

“I’m sure he’d be a little bit disappointed with some of his form over the past couple of weeks, if I’m being honest,” said Stone.

“So I’m sure he’ll be looking for a big game against his former club tonight to help kick-start his year.

“Ryan is a very, very talented player, although he’s far from the finished article.

“Overall, I think he needs to improve his out-and-out involvement in the game.

“Everyone expects Ryan to score a couple of tries each game, and he’s not done that yet.

“For me, it’s important he does his job defensively, makes sure he has the presence to get the ball if he needs it, acts as a good foil to Danny Brough and contributes to our kicking game.

“It would be great to see Ryan at his best tonight.

“Having said that, it’s up to everyone to play to their best and make sure we get back to winning ways, because last week was so disappointing.”