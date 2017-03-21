Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Upbeat Huddersfield Giants captain Leroy Cudjoe knows what it takes to beat Leeds Rhinos.

And he’s confident that winning formula can maintained in Friday’s West Yorkshire derby clash at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The England centre knows it’s going to be tough, with the in-form Rhinos having notched up 40 points in each of their last two games at home to Catalans Dragons and Wakefield Trinity.

But after securing a battling 16-16 draw at World Club Champions Wigan on Sunday, Cudjoe feels another top display – and victory – over the men from Headingley can be achieved.

“We always really look forward to the home game against Leeds,” said Cudjoe, who is now back to full fitness after a knee injury.

“They’re usually very good, close games, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw something similar on Friday night.

“We had some good success against them last year (including a vital 22-14 home Middle 8s triumph over Leeds last September which ultimately helped the Giants secure their top-flight status), although we know that counts for nothing this weekend. It does, of course, gives us the confidence to know we’re facing a side we can beat.

“The focus for us this week is to keep working on what we can control, and that means making sure we don’t make too many errors and give away too many silly penalties.

“If we do that I’m very confident we will put another good performance in against the Rhinos.”