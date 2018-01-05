Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants club captain Leroy Cudjoe will honour Fartown legend Pat Devery at his testimonial match next weekend.

The 29-year-old local product, who has made 265 appearances in the Claret and Gold, has said the Giants will wear black armbands for his testimonial against Dewsbury Rams on Sunday, January 14 (3pm) following the death of Australian legend Pat Devery who starred for the club in the 1940s and 50s.

“It’s important for the club to pay tribute to one of the legends that once played here in Pat Devery,” said Cudjoe, of his fellow Huddersfield centre.

“He was part of a very successful team that won major trophies and is very much a part of this club with the history he created, so it’s the least we can do.”

Cudjoe also reflected on some of his highlights with the Giants, and said: “The highlight for me is definitely winning the League Leaders Shield in 2013.

“It was a big achievement for us as a club and something I’m proud to have been a part of.

“Playing in the Challenge Cup final in 2009 was also a great experience; we would have liked to have won, but it wasn’t to be.

“My favourite game was against St Helens in the semi-final of the 2009 Challenge Cup, that was one of the most complete performances we had as a group, everything we did came off and it put us into the final.”

The England international has more events planned for his testimonial year and he added: “There are a few things lined up which, at the moment, will include an open dinner and a ladies night.

“Both should be great events and I will advertise when confirmed – at the moment I’m just looking forward to the game.”

Dewsbury hooker Robbie Ward is backing the Rams to be upwardly mobile in their first full season under head coach Neil Kelly.

Under Kelly’s stewardship the team’s fortunes reversed following a poor start to 2017 and Ward was one of the key catalysts behind the revival that saw them climb out of the relegation places, and finish the season as semi-finalists in the Championship Shield.

“It was a tough start,” said Ward.

“We only picked up one or two wins, and that meant it was a tough time to be at the club.

“When we were playing every week and getting beat, and beat badly, it wasn’t fun at all.

“Neil came in and turned us around and towards the back end of last season we went from winning only one or two games to only losing the odd match.

“We went on a terrific run of form.”

And the former Leeds Rhinos player believes that there’s an opportunity for Dewsbury to make further progress in the months ahead.

“I think you could pick six or seven teams to finish in that top four this time around, so it will be tough to get in there.

“Every club will be dreaming of a top-four finish this year, and we are no different, but we are simply focused on finishing as high as we can and performing well each week.

“If we start the season like we finished last year I believe this team can go far, and that anything is possible.”