Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants hero Leroy Cudjoe gave a massive thanks to the fans who turned out for his Testimonial match against Dewsbury Rams.

The 29-year-old one-club man was unable to take part himself, but a crowd of 1,559 applauded him and his family out onto the pitch through a guard of honour.

Cudjoe was also welcomed by young players from the amateur clubs around Huddersfield – he was a Newsome Panthers product himself, of course – and the Giants made sure the celebrations continued with a 32-22 victory against their Championship opposition.

Cudjoe said: “I would like to thank all the Giants fans, and those who travelled over to follow Dewsbury, for their great support.

“I also really appreciate the players of both sides turning out for me and it was just a real shame that I couldn’t play.

“Now, I am just looking forward to getting back to being fully fit as soon as possible and getting back into the Giants side.”