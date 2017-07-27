Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The second phase of the Super League season is set to be very important to one member of the Huddersfield Giants squad.

For 27-year-old back row forward Michael Lawrence, the Super 8s will almost feel like a fresh campaign.

Having had to undergo knee microfracture surgery after being injured in the Super League Round Two home clash against Salford Red Devils in February, which the Giants lost 30-20, the hometown product has had to be very patient in plotting his return to action.

However, there is every chance that when the Giants kick-off their Super 8s campaign at home to Wakefield Trinity on Friday, August 4, Lawrence will be in the frame to take the field.

“I’m really excited to be back out there training with the boys,” said Lawrence.

“It’s been a long time in rehab and one of the toughest, in fact, the toughest challenge I’ve ever had to face in my professional career so far.

“To be back on the park and out training is a real buzz for myself.

“I’ve been training really hard and hopefully, within the next couple of weeks, I’ll be able to get myself back out on the field.

“It’s been hard. It’s been really tough work for myself in rehab.

“There’s been some long days rehab on the knee.

“It’s not just physically challenging, but mentally challenging too, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel and I’m just excited and refreshed to get ready to go back out on the field.”

Lawrence, who is a product of the Newsome Panthers club, feels that the Super 8s challenge has given him more incentive to fight his way back into the Giants starting line-up.

“Now that we’re in the Super 8s we have set our sights on getting into the top four,” said the former England Knights international, who made his Giants debut in 2007 and has been a regular first teamer ever since.

First two games will be crucial says Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone

“We have refreshed our goals now that we have met our primary objective of reaching the Super 8s, and now all efforts are on getting into the top four.

“We have improved massively from the start of the season.

“We have got a lot of our bodies back, apart from a few, but it’s showing on the field that we’re competitive in every match.

“We are not just there to make up the numbers, we really are aiming to push onwards .

“We expect to win every game and we will keep on building to get better.”