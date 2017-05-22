Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

On-loan Leigh man Martyn Ridyard is already talking about extending his stay with the Giants.

The 30-year-old celebrated his Huddersfield debut by helping them secure a vital 18-10 Super League Magic Weekend triumph over Catalans Dragons at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park.

Although his involvement in what proved an incredibly scrappy game was relatively limited, his contribution after just a handful of training sessions with his new teammates earned him praise from Giants chief Rick Stone.

And Ridyard, who was at the heart of Leigh’s Middle 8s success against the Giants last season, is hoping it’s a taste of things to come.

“I’ve really enjoyed my first week here. I think this move is just what I needed,” said Ridyard, who has been unable to force his way into the Centurions top-flight side this year.

“The training has been enjoyable, the banter with my new teammate has been enjoyable, and of course being part of a winning Huddersfield side against Catalans was the most enjoyable.

“It wasn’t easy coming into this game in the halves and having so few training sessions under my belt, but the boys have been great and really helped me. I also think it was of benefit to me spending the Saturday night with them and getting to know them better.

“As a result, I’m already thinking about the possibility of staying here for longer than the one month if at all possible.

“My initial loan deal actually comes to an end on June 8, which is when Leigh play Wigan, so if I’m not needed then I’d definitely like to think I could be going to France with the Giants for the Catalans game the same weekend.

“But I’ve obviously got to prove it to Huddersfield now that I should stay in the side.”