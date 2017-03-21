Danny Brough in training with the Huddersfield Giants

Danny Brough was all smiles as he led the Giants in training ahead of Friday's home Super League clash against Leeds Rhinos.

National newspaper reports over the weekend suggested Brough was leaving the club following a bust-up with head coach Rick Stone.

But it was business as usual on the training field, with Brough brushing aside the speculation, just as he had done on Sunday to help the Giants secure a battling 16-all draw at World Club Champions Wigan Warriors.

Brough and the Giants are remaining tight-lipped over the weekend speculation as they look to take legal action over the matter, with the club denying all the rumours and experienced Australian boss Stone admitting his relationship with the 34-year-old Scotland skipper is "as good as gold".

