Again there was little for travelling supporters to celebrate as Huddersfield Giants went down 40-16 at St Helens in the Super 8s.

Coach Rick Stone’s side now just have the one match left, at home to Leeds Rhinos next Friday, to try and finish the season on a high.

Supporters travelled across the Pennines despite knowing their side had no chance of claiming a spot in the top four for a shot at the Grand Final.

Were you among those who made the trip and were captured by our lensman?

