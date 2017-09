Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants fans did not have a lot to cheer at Salford Red Devils.

The Giants hopes of reaching the top four were finally ended by a crushing 52-14 defeat.

There were only three tries for the Giants fans to celebrate with plenty of points going in at the other end.

But there was a decent turn-out of Giants fans in the lowest Super League crowd of the season.

Were you among them?

Have a look here and see if you’ve made our gallery of pictures.