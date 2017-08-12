Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants suffered a setback in their top-four hopes with the 18-4 Super 8s defeat against Wigan Warriors at the DW Stadium.

But the Claret and Gold supporters were out in force once again to cheer on Rick Stone’s men.

An early try from Jermaine McGillvary gave them hope of another win to back up the spectacular success against Wakefield, but the home side ran in three unanswered tries to ruin those hopes.

At least the match marked a return to action for Michael Lawrence, who has been laid off after surgery since February.

So did you make it into our Giants fans’ gallery from Wigan?