RETIRED Giants Super League star Luke Robinson has warned his colleagues not to interfere with his plans to make a cameo appearance in his testimonial clash against Bradford Bulls at the John Smith’s Stadium tomorrow.

The Huddersfield assistant to head coach Rick Stone was forced to quit as a player before the start of last season with a long-standing hip injury that required immediate surgery.

The former England hooker admits his fitness levels are nowhere near good enough to play even half a game.

But Robinson has made it clear he will step onto the field to play a part in his own benefit game at some stage – whether the current members of the Huddersfield squad like it or not!

“Rick says he’s happy for me to have five minutes or so, although my wife’s not quite as enthusiastic about it!” said Robinson.

“But as it’s my own testimonial game I am really desperate to get out there and play a cameo role, even if it is short and sweet.

“And I certainly know it’s not going to be long, that’s for sure.

“Although the hip’s good and means I can now run faster than I could a couple of years ago and I’m no longer limping like a pirate, but having had so much turkey and trifle over Christmas I have to admit I’m not in the best physical shape.

“Having said that, I’m still sure I could show everyone in this weekend’s squad a thing or two!

“I don’t know at this stage whose place I’ll be taking, but in my new role as an assistant coach I don’t expect them to argue about it.

“This is my testimonial game and nobody’s going to stand in my way.

“Because of the nature of my retirement, I didn’t get the chance to say a proper ‘thank you’ to the fans for the support they’ve given me over the years. The Huddersfield supporters have been great to me from the first day I arrived here.

“I hope that by having a little run-out I can in some way show a bit of appreciation towards them.

“I also know how much big Eorl wants to get involved as well, because he didn’t get the chance to say his ‘good byes’ either. His nose and elbow operations means he can’t play, but he will say his thanks to the fans during a half-time speech, which is very important to him.

“I just hope everyone really enjoys themselves this weekend.”

And there’s certainly enough in this Giants squad to whet the fans’ appetite.

Although there’s a very youthful look to it, the squad will be led by first-choice half-back combination Danny Brough and Ryan Brierley . Brough, in particular, was very keen to turn out for a game in honour of his good mate.

And with Alex Mellor and Adam O’Brien set to make their claret and gold debuts following their winter moves from Bradford and Daniel Smith making his first appearance since suffering a serious foot injury at Leeds Rhinos on March 4 last year that will create added interest, as will the chance to see many of Huddersfield’s top young prospects.

On top of that, the fact this will be first game for the newly re-formed Bradford Bulls will further increase the level of

interest.

Huddersfield Giants : Jared Simpson; Gene Ormsby, Alex Mellor, Sam Wood, Harry Woollard; Danny Brough, Ryan Brierley; Sebastine Ikahihifo, Kruise Leeming, Nathan Mason, Oli Roberts, Liam Johnson, Daniel Smith. Subs: Adam O’Brien, Izaac Farrell, Tyler Dickinson, Matty English, Billy Hayes, Jon-Luke Kirby, Jermaine McGillvary, Luke Robinson.