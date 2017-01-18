Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

HUDDERSFIELD Giants’ clash against Bradford Bulls is definitely ON.

The two clubs will go head-to-head in Luke Robinson’ s testimonial clash at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday (3.00).

There had been a major doubt for several months over whether the game would go ahead, with the future of Championship club Bradford in serious doubt due to mounting debts.

But with new owners Andrew Chalmers, one-time chairman of New Zealand Rugby League, and former Wigan and Kiwis coach Graham Lowe having been given the go-ahead from the Rugby Football League to form a new club, it leaves the way clear for this weekend’s game to be played.

The new Bulls bosses have already met a 25-strong group of players, interim management and coaching staff after flying into the country on Monday, with an appearance at former Giants player and current assistant coach Robinson’s benefit game this Sunday their first official engagement.

And Robinson is understandably delighted to hear the news.

“It’s great news all round,” said the ex-England hooker.

“Obviously, I’m delighted I’ll be able to stag my testimonial game after what has been a very anxious couple of months not knowing whether the fixture would be on or off.

“But it’s also great for the game that such a fantastic club as Bradford Bulls will survive and take part in this year’s competition.

“And, on top of all this, I know how much the players are looking forward to getting out there on the pitch after what’s been a really tough pre-season so far.”